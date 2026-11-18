BMC to demolish Bhendi Bazaar building tied to Dawood Ibrahim
Mumbai's civic body (BMC) is moving ahead with plans to tear down a building in Bhendi Bazaar tied to Dawood Ibrahim's early years.
The demolition, set for November 18-19, follows a Bombay High Court order, but has sparked pushback from residents who say they weren't given enough notice and point to a stay order from the Waqf Tribunal.
Bhendi Bazaar residents reject 24-hour notice
The building, Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, is considered unsafe and sits on land needed for road widening.
Most of it is now empty except for an active ground-floor prayer hall, which adds another layer of concern for locals.
Residents argue the BMC's 24-hour demolition notice wasn't fair (usually it's 15 days), and want more respect for the site's religious use.
Despite this, officials say they'll proceed with police protection, and have asked that religious items be removed respectfully before work begins.