The building, Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, is considered unsafe and sits on land needed for road widening.

Most of it is now empty except for an active ground-floor prayer hall, which adds another layer of concern for locals.

Residents argue the BMC's 24-hour demolition notice wasn't fair (usually it's 15 days), and want more respect for the site's religious use.

Despite this, officials say they'll proceed with police protection, and have asked that religious items be removed respectfully before work begins.