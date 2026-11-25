BMC to stop water in Mumbai wards for pipeline repairs
Heads up, Mumbai!
The BMC is shutting off water in several areas, including G North, K South, K North, H East, and S wards, from 9am on November 26 to 9am on November 27 for pipeline repairs.
Expect either no water or really low pressure during this time.
BMC urges storing and boiling water
BMC is urging everyone in the affected zones to store enough water in advance so you're not caught off guard.
After the repairs, tap water might look muddy for three to four days, so make sure to filter and boil it before using.
Stay prepared and spread the word!