BMC urges Mumbai residents to filter and boil tap water
India
After heavy rains muddied up the water supply in parts of Mumbai, the BMC is asking everyone to filter and boil their tap water for now.
The rain caused extra mud to flow into reservoirs, making the water cloudy in some areas.
City engineers are working to clear things up and are providing adequate chlorine treatment at treatment plants.
Mumbai residents should check cloudy taps
Even though the BMC says it is on it, it wants people to stay careful: if your tap water looks cloudy or dirty, make sure to filter and boil it before drinking.
It's a good reminder to stay alert during wild weather so you don't end up sick from what's coming out of your tap.