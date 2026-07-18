BMTC electric bus hits autorickshaw at K.R. Circle killing Krishnamurthy
India
A BMTC electric bus crashed into an autorickshaw near K.R. Circle in Bengaluru on Saturday, killing 60-year-old auto driver Krishnamurthy from K.R. Puram.
Early reports say the bus may have lost control because of a possible brake failure.
Transport minister seeks BMTC e-bus review
Police are looking into what went wrong, and Krishnamurthy's body has been sent for postmortem.
This comes just days after another BMTC e-bus accident at the same spot injured more than 15 people.
With back-to-back incidents, the transport minister has called for a full review of BMTC's electric busses to check for any safety issues.