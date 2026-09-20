BMW crash kills 3 NMIMS students on Mumbai coastal road
India
A heartbreaking accident on Mumbai's Coastal Road early Wednesday claimed the lives of three NMIMS students from Ahmedabad and left one more fighting for life.
Their BMW lost control near Lotus Jetty and fell off the bridge while they were heading back from Marine Drive.
Police probe speed and driver control
Emergency teams rushed all four to Nair Hospital, but sadly, Sanay Gujar, 21, Aditya Jakasniya, 19, and a 17-year-old minor couldn't be saved.
The fourth student, Onmy Aditya Oswal, 20, remains in critical condition.
Families have arrived at the hospital as police investigate what led to the crash, focusing on speed and driver control.