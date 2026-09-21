BMW that plunged off Mumbai bridge hit couple earlier
What's the story
A speeding BMW that crashed off a bridge on Mumbai's Coastal Road, killing three students, was involved in another incident earlier this year. The car had hit a couple, Omkar Shirke and his wife, on March 29, per TOI. Shirke had lodged a complaint at the Gamdevi police station against the vehicle for overspeeding and recorded a video of the incident, which is now going viral on social media.
Tragic accident
Details of the recent accident
The recent crash occurred on Sunday morning at 5:20am when the speeding BMW crashed through a barrier on Coastal Road and plunged off a bridge near Lotus Jetty.
Police said the car was travelling from Marine Drive toward Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control due to speeding.
The car fell about 75 meters into an under-construction site.
All four occupants of the car were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared three dead.
Victim profiles
All 4 were students from Gujarat
The deceased were identified as Dhairya Sheth (17), Aditya Jakasania (19), and Shanay Gajjar (21). Aditya Oswal (23) was critically injured and is undergoing treatment.
All four occupants of the car hailed from Gujarat and were studying in Mumbai.
Gajjar and Oswal were architecture students at a Kurla college, while Sheth and Jakasania studied at a management college in the western suburbs.
They lived in hostels or as paying guests in Santacruz and Juhu.
Ongoing investigation
Police reconstructing sequence of events
The police were alerted about the crash by a motorist and reached the spot with help from a watchman who witnessed the incident.
CCTV footage shows the car speeding before it fell off the bridge.
The impact was so severe that one victim was thrown 20ft from the vehicle while another lay outside it.
Gajjar was found partly inside with his leg on the accelerator; all airbags had deployed.