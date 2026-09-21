BMW that plunged off Mumbai bridge hit couple earlier 

The recent crash occurred on Sunday morning at 5:20am when the speeding BMW crashed through a barrier on Coastal Road and plunged off a bridge near Lotus Jetty.

Police said the car was travelling from Marine Drive toward Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control due to speeding.

The car fell about 75 meters into an under-construction site.

All four occupants of the car were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared three dead.