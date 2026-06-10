Boat carrying 10 to harvest moong capsizes in Kosi river
India
On Wednesday morning, June 10, 2026, a small boat carrying 10 people, mostly women and children from Kuboul and Tarbara villages, flipped over in the Kosi River near Darbhanga, Bihar.
They were headed to harvest moong crops when strong currents tipped the boat.
Thankfully, seven managed to swim to safety with help from quick-thinking locals.
Three missing in Kosi river
Three people are still missing, among them a young girl. The survivors got medical care right away.
Kiratpur Circle Officer Prashant Kumar said local divers and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are searching the river, and villagers jumped in to help.
Updates on the search are expected soon.