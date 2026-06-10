Boat carrying 35 pilgrims capsizes in Beed, Pramila Rathod dies
India
A boat carrying 35 pilgrims overturned in Beed district, Maharashtra on Wednesday.
Sadly, one passenger, Pramila Rathod, lost her life. Another woman, Sindhubai Mawal, resident of Mahagaon, Washim, was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The boat sank quickly after being hit by strong river currents: eyewitnesses said it was simply too crowded.
Locals rescue passengers, Beed collector probes
Locals and police acted fast to save everyone else on board.
Now officials are looking into how so many people were allowed on the boat despite safety rules.
Beed district collector Vivek Johnson promised strict action against anyone found responsible for this negligence and has called for a detailed report on what went wrong.