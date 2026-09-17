Bodies of man and woman recovered from Ganges at Bijnor
India
On Thursday morning, a person in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, spotted the bodies of a man and woman found lying in the Ganges River near Daranagar Ganj.
Police and residents worked together to recover them.
Early findings suggest they were several days old.
Unidentified victims, autopsies ordered by investigators
The victims are thought to be between 30 and 55 years old, but their identities are still unknown.
Police are checking with nearby stations to see if the pair came from somewhere else.
This case comes two days after another couple was found dead nearby, though police say there is no clear link yet.
Autopsies have been ordered as investigators try to piece things together.