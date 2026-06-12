Boeing and Minister Naidu pay tribute, vow AI-171 probe support
India
It's been a year since the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, one of India's worst aviation disasters in recent decades.
On Friday, Boeing and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu paid tribute to those lost, sharing their condolences with families and everyone affected.
Both also promised to keep supporting the ongoing investigation.
Boeing expresses condolences, Naidu praises probe
Boeing said its "thoughts remain with those who lost their lives, Air India, and everyone affected" and continued to support the investigation.
Minister Naidu called the probe "diligence and professionalism," and stressed that uncovering what happened is key to making flying safer for everyone.
Both sides say they're committed to finding answers.