Boeing expressed condolences to the families of victims

Boeing, aviation minister issue statements on Air India crash anniversary

By Snehil Singh 05:28 pm Jun 12, 202605:28 pm

What's the story

On the first anniversary of the Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, Boeing and India's Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu released statements. Both expressed condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated their commitment to the ongoing investigation. Boeing said, "Our thoughts remain with the families & loved ones of those who lost their lives on flight 171, & with Air India & with everyone affected by this tragedy,"