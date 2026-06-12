Boeing, aviation minister issue statements on Air India crash anniversary
What's the story
On the first anniversary of the Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, Boeing and India's Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu released statements. Both expressed condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated their commitment to the ongoing investigation. Boeing said, "Our thoughts remain with the families & loved ones of those who lost their lives on flight 171, & with Air India & with everyone affected by this tragedy,"
Investigation pledge
Minister Naidu's statement on crash anniversary
Minister Naidu also expressed his condolences, saying, "Today, as we mark one year since the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 accident, we remember with profound sorrow those who lost their lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones." He assured that the investigation is being carried out with due diligence and professionalism as per national and international procedures.
Safety measures
Air India has stepped up operational audits post-crash
In the wake of the AI-171 crash that killed 260 people, Air India has stepped up its internal oversight and operational audits beyond regulatory requirements. The airline now conducts biannual audits for Delhi operations and annual audits for other stations. This move is part of a risk-based audit framework focusing on high-risk operations and emerging hazards.
Wellness initiative
Airline expands mental health support for employees
Besides operational measures, Air India has also expanded mental health support for employees affected by the crash through a comprehensive wellness initiative. The airline said over 900 cabin crew members have been reached through this program. Existing support systems, such as employee assistance programs, peer-support networks, and in-house psychologists, have also been reinforced.