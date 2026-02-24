Bomb scare forces evacuation of 6 Bengal district courts

The bomb scare came hours after the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of judicial officers from Odisha and Jharkhand . The deployment was in addition to 250 acting and retired judicial officers from Bengal's district courts. They were assigned to dispose of around six million disputed claims filed by voters during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Safety measures

We are taking the matter seriously: CEO

Manoj Agarwal, the chief electoral officer of West Bengal, emphasized the state's responsibility to ensure safety and security for all judicial officers involved in the SIR exercise. State chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty, director general of police Peeyush Pandey, and Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar said they were investigating the source of the mails. "The state government is working actively to ensure their safety and security so that the SIR exercise is not affected," the chief secretary said.