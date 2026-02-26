Bomb scare in Howrah, Asansol post offices; linked to hoax

Investigators are trying to find out if there's a connection

Officials said investigators are trying to ascertain whether the post office and passport threat emails are linked to a string of hoax emails that have been messing with court proceedings across West Bengal since Tuesday—targeting district judges and mentioning RDX suicide bombs.

The Kolkata Police Special Task Force is now on the case. They've traced the email servers to countries in Asia and Europe and are digging into metadata to figure out who's behind these fake accounts.