Bomb threats shut schools in Punjab ahead of Republic Day
Six schools in Gurdaspur, Punjab, had to close on Friday after getting bomb threat e-mails warning them not to celebrate Republic Day with the national flag.
Police teams led by SSP Aditya checked all the schools but didn't find anything dangerous.
This comes just days after a similar threat targeted local government offices.
Security ramps up in Hoshiarpur as police stay alert
Over in Hoshiarpur, security has been tightened after more threatening e-mails warned of blasts if students joined Republic Day events attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
A separatist leader even posted a video trying to stir trouble, but SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said these messages look fake and are just meant to scare people.
Police are using surveillance tech and keeping a close watch to make sure celebrations stay safe for everyone.