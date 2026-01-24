Bomb threats shut schools in Punjab ahead of Republic Day

Security ramps up in Hoshiarpur as police stay alert

Over in Hoshiarpur, security has been tightened after more threatening e-mails warned of blasts if students joined Republic Day events attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

A separatist leader even posted a video trying to stir trouble, but SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said these messages look fake and are just meant to scare people.

Police are using surveillance tech and keeping a close watch to make sure celebrations stay safe for everyone.