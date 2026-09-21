Bomb threats target Somnath Temple and BJP offices in Gujarat
India
On Monday, bomb threats landed in the inboxes of Gujarat's Somnath Temple and BJP offices in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.
Punjab Police spotted the emails first and quickly tipped off their Gujarat counterparts.
Bomb squads rushed in, searches happened fast, and luckily, nothing dangerous turned up.
Police probe inter-state hoax network
Police think these threats might be connected to an inter-state network behind recent hoax emails.
Just earlier this month, two men were arrested for similar fake threats, leading police to a stash of more than 513,000 email addresses and passwords.
Now investigators are digging into whether there are money trails or crypto links stretching all the way to Bangladesh.