Bombay HC canteen closed after FDA inspection, says Naushad Engineer
India
The Bombay High Court canteen, run by the Bar Association, has temporarily closed its doors following an FDA inspection on July 30.
But do not worry, this was not because of any penalty or bad report.
BBA Secretary Naushad Engineer assured everyone, "No adverse communication or order or notice has been received," and said the canteen will reopen soon.
Court asks FDA to inspect canteens
This closure happened after the court asked the FDA to inspect government and semi-government canteens for food safety.
The court wanted fair checks everywhere and requested video evidence by July 31.
Other places like BMC facilities and KEM Hospital have also faced closures recently, as officials crack down to keep food standards consistent across Mumbai's public spaces.