Bombay HC gives actor Imran Khan reprieve, Pune student excused
India
Big updates from Maharashtra:
The Bombay High Court has given actor Imran Khan a little more time in India, extending his stay until November 2 after he was asked to leave.
The court also let off a Pune student who got into trouble for reposting an objectionable comment online, calling it a one-time mistake.
Maharashtra grants ₹5,000 to drought-hit farmers
Ahead of Diwali, the Maharashtra government is giving ₹5,000 each to nearly 1.5 crore farmers hit by drought and has set aside funds to ensure MSRTC employees get their salaries on time.
It's all about helping people out during the festive season and making sure workers aren't left waiting.