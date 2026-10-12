Bombay HC orders 20L per family over Goa nightclub fire
India
After a tragic fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa last December that left 25 people dead and 50 injured, the Bombay High Court has ordered the club's owners to pay ₹20 lakh each as interim compensation to the families of the 25 people killed.
This payment is just a temporary step and won't affect the final court decision.
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in custody
The owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, had fled to Thailand after the incident but were brought back and are now in jail.
The court has also asked the amicus curiae appointed in the matter to prepare a detailed list of cases pending in connection with the incident and wants updates on further compensation talks by October 21.
Advocate Prachi Sawant is representing the families as they push for justice.