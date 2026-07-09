Bombay HC: parents can reclaim gifted property when care unmet

Judges said caregiving obligations matter

After things went south at home, the father moved out in 2025 and then took the issue to a tribunal (the tribunal issued an order on April 13, 2026).

The court told the son to leave the apartment within two months.

When the son argued that his dad had other properties and didn't really need support, the judges disagreed, saying what matters is whether care obligations are met, not how much money parents have.

The ruling is a strong reminder: taking care of your parents isn't just about money or gifts, it's a real responsibility.