Bombay HC reinstates Cipla pharma license and 5 MCA restaurants

Turns out, the MCA eateries were actually 88% compliant with food safety rules, so shutting them down wasn't justified.

Plus, canceling Cipla's license on a state government-declared public holiday hearing notice was called "high-handed" by the court.

After this, FDA would issue a fresh notice to MCA, grant them a hearing, and then pass a reasoned order.

Both the restaurants and Cipla can now get back to business.