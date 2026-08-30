Bombay HC reinstates Cipla pharma license and 5 MCA restaurants
India
The Bombay High Court just told the Maharashtra FDA to slow down and follow fair procedures.
The court overturned the suspension of five MCA restaurant licenses and brought back Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited's drug-sale license, saying the FDA acted too quickly and didn't give a proper hearing.
MCA eateries 88% compliant hearing ordered
Turns out, the MCA eateries were actually 88% compliant with food safety rules, so shutting them down wasn't justified.
Plus, canceling Cipla's license on a state government-declared public holiday hearing notice was called "high-handed" by the court.
After this, FDA would issue a fresh notice to MCA, grant them a hearing, and then pass a reasoned order.
Both the restaurants and Cipla can now get back to business.