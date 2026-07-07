'We encroach, clog drains': Bombay HC says waterlogging 'our creation'
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has said that the perennial problem of waterlogging in Mumbai is not solely the fault of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The court observed that encroachments, blocked drains, and misuse of public infrastructure "have made waterlogging our own creation." "We are destined to see rainwater on roads....We have an uncanny knack for grabbing lands. We block the gutters. One small spell of rain blocks the roads. It is our....creation," acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge said.
Infrastructure misuse
People block gutters, use pavement blocks as parking lots
Justice Ghuge also slammed the public for misusing infrastructure, saying, "We put all the dirt and material inside that, we block the gutters. We have pavement blocks. They are inaugurated by people's representatives and then they become parking lots. One small spell of rain blocks the roads in Mumbai. It's our own creation." The judge pointed out that photocopy shops and tea stalls had taken over footpaths outside the court.
BMC
We started having pav bhaji, pav masala...'
The judge also said that the whole blame should not be shifted to the BMC alone. "The corporation gave us drainage lines. We filled up the drainage lines. They put pavement blocks. We started parking our cars on them. Corporation gave us footpaths, we started having pav bhaji, pav masala, sabudana vada ... stalls on them." "Our habit is to rob our...motherland. So we grab land and then we put up our shops and do this illegally," Justice Ghuge said.
Land dispute
BMC plea for land to widen road
The court was hearing a plea by the BMC seeking land from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) to widen a road in Mandala village. Senior Advocate Milind Sathe, appearing for the BMC, said they had cleared encroachments on an existing 30-feet-wide road and felled nearly 192 trees. However, more land is needed to widen it to 50 feet and this land belongs to DAE, which oversees the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).
Pending decision
Court awaits response from DAE
Senior Advocate Sathe said if the BARC wanted a 50-foot-wide road, they were ready to construct it if encroachment-free land "between 30 and 50 feet" was provided. But "it seems the BARC does not want the road to be widened." After hearing both sides, the court observed that "DAE needs to take a decision" on this matter. The court issued notice to DAE on the civic body's interim application and posted the matter for later this month.