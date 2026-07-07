'We encroach, clog drains': Bombay HC says waterlogging 'our creation'

BMC

We started having pav bhaji, pav masala...'

The judge also said that the whole blame should not be shifted to the BMC alone. "The corporation gave us drainage lines. We filled up the drainage lines. They put pavement blocks. We started parking our cars on them. Corporation gave us footpaths, we started having pav bhaji, pav masala, sabudana vada ... stalls on them." "Our habit is to rob our...motherland. So we grab land and then we put up our shops and do this illegally," Justice Ghuge said.