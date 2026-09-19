Bombay High Court allows BMC mangrove removal for Versova-Madh bridge

The Bombay High Court has given the green light for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cut down 1,237 mangroves to build a bridge over Malad Creek, connecting Versova and Madh Island.

This new bridge will shrink the travel distance from 22km to just 1.5km, meaning trips that used to take over an hour could soon take only about 10 minutes.

The court called the project essential for public benefit, weighing both environmental rules and how much it would help daily commuters.