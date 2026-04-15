Bombay High Court bars Abu Salem's early release citing 2030

Portugal extradition capped Abu Salem's imprisonment

Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005 with strict terms: no death penalty and a maximum of 25 years in jail.

Even though he cited good behavior under Maharashtra's Prisons (Remission System) Rules, 1962, both the state and CBI pushed back against letting him out.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court also rejected his claim of "illegal custody," noting he's served 19 years so far according to the prison authorities' affidavit.