Bombay High Court bars Abu Salem's early release citing 2030
India
Abu Salem, known for his role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, asked to be released from prison early, saying he'd already served 25 years (counting remission).
The Bombay High Court wasn't convinced and called his request "premature," pointing out that a Supreme Court order says his sentence actually ends in 2030.
Portugal extradition capped Abu Salem's imprisonment
Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005 with strict terms: no death penalty and a maximum of 25 years in jail.
Even though he cited good behavior under Maharashtra's Prisons (Remission System) Rules, 1962, both the state and CBI pushed back against letting him out.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court also rejected his claim of "illegal custody," noting he's served 19 years so far according to the prison authorities' affidavit.