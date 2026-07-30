Bombay High Court cancels externment orders against 4 SDPI leaders
India
The Bombay High Court just canceled orders that had forced four SDPI leaders to leave Mumbai for organizing protests.
The police had said they were a threat, but the court made it clear: protesting doesn't mean you lose your right to stay or speak up.
Justice Jamdar: protests alone insufficient evidence
The externment orders were based on allegations about protest activities, including issues like NRC and CAA.
But Justice Madhav J. Jamdar pointed out that kicking people out for dissent goes against basic freedoms.
The court also noted there wasn't enough evidence: protests alone aren't a valid reason to restrict someone's liberty.