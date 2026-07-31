Bombay High Court keeps Ramesh Mhatre detained after assault allegations
The Bombay High Court has decided to keep Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre in custody for now, after he was accused of assaulting two doctors at a KDMC hospital in Dombivli.
The incident happened on July 6 when Mhatre and his group allegedly assaulted medical staff because a newborn's family was asked to shift the baby because there were no NICU beds.
Court orders police protection for doctors
The court urged KDMC not to accept the resignation of one of the assaulted doctors and ordered police protection for doctors and witnesses.
The Indian Medical Association is firmly against Mhatre getting bail, saying he might influence witnesses.
His voice samples will be collected on August 3, with a test identification parade set for August 4.
The case returns to court on August 5, while protests by doctors across Maharashtra and renewed demands for stronger security at hospitals have been triggered.