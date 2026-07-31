Bombay High Court keeps Ramesh Mhatre detained after assault allegations

The court urged KDMC not to accept the resignation of one of the assaulted doctors and ordered police protection for doctors and witnesses.

The Indian Medical Association is firmly against Mhatre getting bail, saying he might influence witnesses.

His voice samples will be collected on August 3, with a test identification parade set for August 4.

The case returns to court on August 5, while protests by doctors across Maharashtra and renewed demands for stronger security at hospitals have been triggered.