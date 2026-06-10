Bombay High Court orders RERA interest until keys delivered India Jun 10, 2026

If your builder delays handing over your flat, you are now officially owed monthly interest until you get the keys, no excuses.

That is what the Bombay High Court just ruled, saying this right under RERA is "absolute" and cannot be blocked by force majeure or tricky contract terms.

This all came up after Runwal Constructions delayed giving possession for almost 16 years.