Bombay High Court orders X remove Nitin Gadkari E20 deepfakes
India
The Bombay High Court has told X to finally remove deepfake and AI-generated posts linking Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to the E20 ethanol-blending policy.
Even after a court order on August 5, these posts were still up.
Gadkari's lawyer pointed out that while Instagram took the content down, X hadn't done anything yet.
Gadkari sues platforms over E20 posts
Gadkari is suing X, Meta, and Google over false claims tying him to the Ethanol Blending Program: something he says he had no part in deciding.
He also shared new defamatory content in court, prompting the judge to order X to comply with the August 5 removal order and file an affidavit-in-reply along with a compliance report.
The next hearing is set for September 16.