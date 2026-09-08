Bombay High Court rejects Rahul Gandhi plea quashing defamation case
India
The Bombay High Court has turned down Rahul Gandhi's request to drop a defamation case against him for calling Prime Minister Modi "commander-in-thief" back in 2018.
The judge said the earlier court order was solid, so the case will move ahead, though Gandhi now has six weeks if he wants to take it up with the Supreme Court.
Gandhi accused Modi in Rafale speech
This started when Gandhi, during a speech about the Rafale jet deal, accused Prime Minister Modi and others associated with him of wrongdoing.
A BJP member filed the complaint, saying Gandhi's comment and his post on X, formerly Twitter, painted BJP members as thieves.
Gandhi's team argued the complaint shouldn't stand, but for now, the court isn't convinced.