Bombay High Court temporarily halts demolition of Bhendi Bazaar mosque
The Bombay High Court has put a temporary stop to the demolition of the dilapidated Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building, which houses a 150-year-old mosque in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had begun tearing it down earlier today, calling it unsafe, but locals and political leaders pushed back, highlighting how much the site means to the community both historically and spiritually.
Court orders stay until November 23
The court has ordered everyone to hold off on any action for now, with another hearing set for November 23 so all sides can share their objections.
During the last session, judges pointed out that some arguments from petitioners didn't quite add up and want those cleared up next time.
Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says it has been warning about safety issues since 2018.