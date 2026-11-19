Bombay High Court to consider Mumbai firecracker ban December 7
After more than 300 fire incidents during this year's Diwali, the Bombay High Court is thinking about banning firecrackers in Mumbai.
The court will talk it over on December 7, hoping to tackle rising pollution and keep people safe.
Public road ban flouted this Diwali
Firecrackers have already been banned on public roads since August, but a lot of people ignored the rule this Diwali.
Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale pointed out that these violations led to noise and air pollution, even late into the night, and said it's time for stricter rules.