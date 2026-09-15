Bonnet macaque escapes Delhi zoo enclosure, injures caretaker Alok, visitor
A bonnet macaque at Delhi Zoo escaped its enclosure on Sunday night and attacked both a caretaker and a visitor on Monday morning.
The caretaker, Alok, suffered serious injuries, including a severed finger, while the visitor was bitten on the thigh.
The caretaker was taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.
The incident has left many questioning how safe the zoo really is for both staff and visitors.
Delhi Zoo staff cite understaffing concerns
Alok blamed a faulty lock for the escape and said there wasn't enough supervision from senior staff, with no range officer around during the incident.
Staff have also pointed out ongoing problems like not enough workers and poor duty assignments, saying they have previously raised these issues.
This isn't even the first time this monkey has caused trouble (there was a similar attack last December), making everyone wonder if zoo safety rules need an urgent update.