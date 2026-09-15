Bonnet macaque escapes Delhi zoo enclosure, injures caretaker Alok, visitor

A bonnet macaque at Delhi Zoo escaped its enclosure on Sunday night and attacked both a caretaker and a visitor on Monday morning.

The caretaker, Alok, suffered serious injuries, including a severed finger, while the visitor was bitten on the thigh.

The caretaker was taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

The incident has left many questioning how safe the zoo really is for both staff and visitors.