Borappanahatti PU student Puneeth electrocuted touching live wall on campus India Jul 11, 2026

A first-year PU student named Puneeth lost his life after getting electrocuted on the campus of a government primary school in Borappanahatti village, Karnataka.

The accident happened around 5:30pm on July 10, when he touched a wall that had become live because of a damaged electric line from recent heavy rains.

Even though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors couldn't save him.