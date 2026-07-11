Borappanahatti PU student Puneeth electrocuted touching live wall on campus
A first-year PU student named Puneeth lost his life after getting electrocuted on the campus of a government primary school in Borappanahatti village, Karnataka.
The accident happened around 5:30pm on July 10, when he touched a wall that had become live because of a damaged electric line from recent heavy rains.
Even though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors couldn't save him.
Police register negligence case against BESCOM
The tragedy has left villagers both heartbroken and angry. They're blaming the school and electricity department for not keeping things safe.
People are now demanding strict action against BESCOM officials, compensation for Puneeth's family, and urgent checks on the school's electrical systems so this doesn't happen again.
Police have registered a case against BESCOM officials for negligence leading to death.