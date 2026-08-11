Assam-Arunachal border firing incident: 12 injured
What's the story
At least 12 people were injured in a firing incident along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Monday. The clash took place at Mingmang Basti, Dhemaji district, and was triggered by a dispute over alleged land encroachment. Miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly opened fire on residents of Assam, police officials said, according to India Today. The injured have been identified as Durgheswar Patir, Rohit Dole, Nagaraj Dole, Biggeshwar Patir, Pame Pegu and Sanjay Tayung among others.
Medical response
Security tightened in border area
The injured were first rushed to Gogamukh Rural Hospital, and seven of them were later shifted to Dhemaji Civil Hospital in critical condition.
Four of these critically injured persons were later moved to Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.
Security has been tightened in the border area following the incident.
Official response
Situation under control, says Assam CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the situation is now under control.
He said Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has been sent to talk with the Arunachal Pradesh government.
Assam's director general of police and chief secretary are also in touch with their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh.
"There is nothing to do at the state level as such," Sarma said, adding that "the situation has been promptly brought under control and the tension has been defused."
Ongoing conflict
Long-running border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1km-long border with 1,200 points of dispute.
The Assam government had informed the state Assembly on July 29 about Arunachal Pradesh's alleged encroachment on 16,144.01 hectares of land.
A Namsai Declaration was signed by both states' chief ministers on July 15, 2022, to resolve differences in 123 villages claimed by Arunachal Pradesh.
Officials said differences in 71 of the 123 villages have been resolved, while the process is under way for the remaining 52 villages.
Legal proceedings
Matter now before Supreme Court
Since Arunachal Pradesh was initially a centrally administered region after Independence, and later a Union Territory before attaining full statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee recommended transfer of certain territories from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh.
Assam, however, challenged this recommendation, and the matter is now being heard by the Supreme Court.