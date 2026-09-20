Borivali garba night requires Muslims to wear tilak, bring family
India
A popular garba night in Mumbai's Borivali has stirred controversy after organizers announced special entry conditions for Muslim participants.
As per BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, Muslims must wear a tilak and come with family to join the Navratri festivities, meant, he says, to apply tilak and worship the goddess.
The move has sparked wider discussion about who gets included at cultural events.
Organizers to check Aadhaar cards
Following calls from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for ID verification at such gatherings, organizers will also check Aadhaar cards at the entrance.
With big names like Falguni Pathak performing, this event highlights ongoing debates in Maharashtra about balancing tradition with inclusivity during major festivals.