Boulder crushes tempo in Ramban killing couple and injuring 4
India
Heavy rains triggered a tragic accident on Wednesday when a boulder crashed onto a tempo in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, killing Nazzir Ahmed and his wife Shakeela Begum from Doda.
Four others were injured and are now getting treatment.
Amarnath Yatra suspended amid Jammu landslides
Relentless rain has caused landslides and roadblocks across Jammu, bringing traffic to a halt on key highways.
Authorities have suspended major pilgrimages like the Amarnath Yatra since July 19, and locals are being urged to leave flood-prone areas for their safety.
With more rain expected through Thursday evening, officials are asking everyone to avoid travel until roads are cleared.