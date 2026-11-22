Karnataka Lingayat leader offers ₹5 lakh bounty on author
What's the story
A Lingayat leader in Karnataka has announced a ₹5 lakh bounty for the killing of author Ravi Hanj. The announcement was made by Prakash Mahajan during a protest meeting in Athani, Belagavi district, on Saturday. Mahajan openly called for Hanj's assassination and even shared his own mobile number for anyone willing to carry out the act.
Protest details
Mahajan's threat draws flak from Motagi Math pontiff
Mahajan's speech ended with a reiteration of his assassination threat, which drew immediate criticism from Prabhu Channabasava Swami, the pontiff of Motagi Math, who had organized the protest.
The protest was against Hanj's book Basava Mantapa and his alleged derogatory remarks about Basava philosophy.
In light of the controversy, the Karnataka government has ordered confiscation of Hanj's book and initiated legal action against him.
Past references
Mahajan links his speech to Kalburgi, Lankesh murders
During his speech, Mahajan also referred to the murders of scholar MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.
He alleged that while those who carried out these killings were arrested, their supporters remained free. He blamed the then-government for not acting against the masterminds behind these murders.
Mahajan also slammed journalist Vishweshwar Bhat for allegedly supporting Hanj.
Warning issued
Hanj's comments sparked outrage
"People who insult Basava devotees and criticize them should never be born again on this Earth," Mahajan said, warning that protesters wouldn't allow Basava Dharma to be undermined.
The controversy started after Hanj allegedly made derogatory comments about Basaveshwara, the 12th-century reformer and founder of the Lingayat movement, in a recent interview.