Mahajan's speech ended with a reiteration of his assassination threat, which drew immediate criticism from Prabhu Channabasava Swami, the pontiff of Motagi Math, who had organized the protest.

The protest was against Hanj's book Basava Mantapa and his alleged derogatory remarks about Basava philosophy.

In light of the controversy, the Karnataka government has ordered confiscation of Hanj's book and initiated legal action against him.