Boyfriend Chennaiah attacks Mahalakshmi with sharp weapon in Vijayawada, dies
India
In Vijayawada, a 19-year-old woman named Mahalakshmi was left seriously injured after her boyfriend Chennaiah attacked her with a sharp weapon.
The two had reportedly been arguing about marriage plans before things turned violent.
After the attack, Chennaiah jumped to his death after jumping off a nearby building.
Police probe marriage dispute motive
Police say unresolved issues over marriage may have triggered the incident.
Inspector D. Chandra Sekhar shared that there were no previous complaints against Chennaiah, who worked as a painter and had been coming to Vijayawada for painting work.
Investigators are now speaking to witnesses and checking for any past disputes to better understand what led to this tragedy.