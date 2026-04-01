Brahmaputra Mail passenger Chandan Kumar Mandal dies, train safety questioned India Apr 28, 2026

A 24-year-old man, Chandan Kumar Mandal from Jharkhand, tragically died after falling off the Brahmaputra Mail near Raninagar station in West Bengal on Sunday morning.

He was traveling with his sister when the accident happened around 6:20am.

He was recovered from the tracks by railway personnel and later declared dead at the hospital.

The incident has sparked questions about train safety after witnesses said the emergency chain didn't work when they tried to stop the train.