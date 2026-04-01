Brahmaputra Mail passenger Chandan Kumar Mandal dies, train safety questioned
A 24-year-old man, Chandan Kumar Mandal from Jharkhand, tragically died after falling off the Brahmaputra Mail near Raninagar station in West Bengal on Sunday morning.
He was traveling with his sister when the accident happened around 6:20am.
He was recovered from the tracks by railway personnel and later declared dead at the hospital.
The incident has sparked questions about train safety after witnesses said the emergency chain didn't work when they tried to stop the train.
Sister's viral plea, police investigate
A video of Chandan's sister asking for help has gone viral, drawing attention to railway safety issues.
While some say the emergency chain failed, a Railway Protection Force inspector insisted it wasn't pulled; otherwise, the train would have stopped.
Even though no formal complaint was filed by Chandan's family, police have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating what led to this heartbreaking incident.