BRICS agriculture ministers meet in Indore to advance food security

Smallholder farmers youth and women focus

A major focus is helping small-scale farmers improve their livelihoods.

Chouhan pointed out that around 70% of farmers in BRICS countries own less than two hectares of land.

There's also a push to get more young people using new technology and innovation in agriculture to boost productivity.

Plus, the group is looking at ways to break down barriers for women in farming so they can play an even bigger role.

The meeting wraps up Saturday with the Indore Declaration.