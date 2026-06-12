BRICS agriculture ministers meet in Indore to advance food security
The BRICS agriculture ministers just kicked off their big meeting in Indore, India, with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading the charge.
On the table: how to make sure everyone has enough food, support smallholder farmers (most of whom have fewer than two hectares of land), and get more women and young people involved in farming.
The idea is for BRICS countries to team up and tackle these shared challenges together.
Smallholder farmers youth and women focus
A major focus is helping small-scale farmers improve their livelihoods.
Chouhan pointed out that around 70% of farmers in BRICS countries own less than two hectares of land.
There's also a push to get more young people using new technology and innovation in agriculture to boost productivity.
Plus, the group is looking at ways to break down barriers for women in farming so they can play an even bigger role.
The meeting wraps up Saturday with the Indore Declaration.