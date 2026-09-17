Adoption of BRICS declaration shows world's trust in India: Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the unanimous adoption of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration was a testament to global confidence in India. Speaking at the SEMICON India 2026 exhibition at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, he said, "Friends, another significant reflection of this trust was seen in the BRICS Summit that concluded three days ago. India successfully hosted this summit." He called the adoption of the declaration with unanimous consensus "yet another major testament to the world's trust in India."
Economic growth
Japan upgrades India's sovereign rating
He also said that despite challenges, India's economy has remained resilient with a 7.8% growth rate and that Japan's decision to upgrade India's sovereign rating after 35 years is another sign of increasing global trust in the country.
"On one hand, India's economy is growing. On the other, the world's trust in India is also increasing," he said.
He also announced two new semiconductor plants in Surat and Mohali as part of India's second phase of its semiconductor mission.
Industry growth
India's semiconductor ecosystem rapidly expanding
PM Modi said the country's semiconductor ecosystem is rapidly expanding, opening up new avenues for innovation, investment, and growth.
He also highlighted other developments that took place in September.
"In....September...the Global FinTech Fest took place in Mumbai. In it, discussions were held on inclusive finance through Agentic AI, tokenization, and quantum technology," he said.
He said that India's centuries-old tradition of innovation combined with modern technology and vision are key drivers for creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat.