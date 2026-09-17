Adoption of BRICS declaration shows world's trust in India: Modi 

He also said that despite challenges, India's economy has remained resilient with a 7.8% growth rate and that Japan's decision to upgrade India's sovereign rating after 35 years is another sign of increasing global trust in the country.

"On one hand, India's economy is growing. On the other, the world's trust in India is also increasing," he said.

He also announced two new semiconductor plants in Surat and Mohali as part of India's second phase of its semiconductor mission.