BRICS Parliamentary Forum opens in New Delhi with people-focused theme
The BRICS Parliamentary Forum is set to begin at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi on Monday, bringing together lawmakers from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
This year's theme is all about making parliaments work better for everyday people.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the opening session and meet the heads of visiting parliamentary delegations to talk about working more closely together.
Birla meets Volodin to strengthen ties
Ahead of the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of Russia's State Duma, to strengthen India-Russia parliamentary ties.
Their talks covered big topics like fighting terrorism and teaming up on nuclear energy, trade, and agriculture.
Birla also highlighted the value of cultural exchanges and thanked Russia for backing India's push for a permanent seat at the U.N. Security Council.
The forum will dive into issues like innovation and sustainability that matter to all BRICS nations.