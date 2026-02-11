BRICS Sherpas's meet: India sets agenda for bloc's 2026 chair
India just hosted its first big BRICS Sherpas's meeting as 2026 chair, bringing together top officials from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE.
The two-day event in New Delhi set the stage for this year's agenda—think health, climate action, tech security, and more.
Why it matters
This isn't just another diplomatic meetup. With new members joining in recent years, BRICS is becoming a major voice for the Global South.
India's focus is on practical stuff that actually impacts lives—jobs, innovation, climate change—and making sure young people and women are part of the conversation.
As External Affairs Minister Jaishankar put it, BRICS is about working together to tackle global challenges.
If you're interested in how countries are teaming up to shape your future world—this matters.