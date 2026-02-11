BRICS Sherpas's meet: India sets agenda for bloc's 2026 chair

Why it matters

This isn't just another diplomatic meetup. With new members joining in recent years, BRICS is becoming a major voice for the Global South.

India's focus is on practical stuff that actually impacts lives—jobs, innovation, climate change—and making sure young people and women are part of the conversation.

As External Affairs Minister Jaishankar put it, BRICS is about working together to tackle global challenges.

If you're interested in how countries are teaming up to shape your future world—this matters.