BRICS summit prompts 300km clearance rule, IGI flights unaffected
Heads up, Delhi! From September 11-13, the city's airspace is getting some extra security as leaders gather for the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam.
If you're flying any non-permitted aircraft or operations, you'll need special clearance within a 300-kilometer radius.
Don't worry, regular flights at IGI Airport will keep running as usual.
Delhi travelers face VVIP convoy delays
If you're heading to IGI, plan for possible road delays thanks to VVIP convoys. Double-check your flight times and leave early: Delhi Traffic Police will post updates on diversions.
Safdarjung Airport will remain closed except for specified IAF helicopters undertaking emergency or VIP duties and certain BSF and IAF helicopter operations connected with the National Security Guard.
Rohini Helipad will remain fully closed.
To keep things smooth and safe, nearly 4,800 traffic personnel will be out managing the city during the summit days.