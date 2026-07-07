'Bridge man of India' Girish Bharadwaj passes away at 76
What's the story
Girish Bharadwaj, the man behind India's hanging foot bridges, died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Sullia, Karnataka. He was 76. Bharadwaj is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife had predeceased him. The Union Government honored him with the Padma Shri award in 2017 for his work in building over 140 hanging foot bridges across rural India.
Career path
How it all began for Bharadwaj
Bharadwaj's journey as an engineer started in the 1970s when he wanted to work in a private factory. However, his father, a farmer, encouraged him to use his skills for rural problems instead of a conventional job. He first set up Rational Engineering Works and later Ayasshilpa Industries in Sullia. His life took a turn when Aramburu villagers asked him for a bridge.
First project
The first hanging bridge that changed everything
Initially, Bharadwaj laughed off the villagers' request for a bridge, but he soon realized their daily struggles. With help from engineer friends and books on bridge design, he drew plans for a low-cost suspension bridge. Villagers pooled money and volunteered labor through shramdaan, completing the project for less than ₹2 lakh in 1989. This first bridge transformed life in Aramburu and became a blueprint for more such projects across India.
Rural impact
His work transformed lives in many ways
Over the years, Bharadwaj built around 150 hanging bridges across India, providing basic connectivity to remote areas. His work was not just about engineering but also about people and their stories. "The celebrations by villagers, the tearful farewells...are among the most precious memories of my life," he said at a media interaction in Mangaluru in 2024.
Legacy
His lament over lack of interest among engineering students
Bharadwaj was also awarded the Dr. Kota Shivarama Karantha Huttoora Prashasthi for his contributions to rural connectivity. Despite his success, he lamented that few engineering students were interested in learning his techniques. No engineering student has come forward to toil hard on the ground to acquire the skill of laying cost-effective and sturdy hanging bridges that continue to be the lifeline for rural connectivity," Bharadwaj had said at a program organized by Mangaluru Press Club in December 2024.