'Bridge man of India' Girish Bharadwaj passes away at 76

Legacy

His lament over lack of interest among engineering students

Bharadwaj was also awarded the Dr. Kota Shivarama Karantha Huttoora Prashasthi for his contributions to rural connectivity. Despite his success, he lamented that few engineering students were interested in learning his techniques. No engineering student has come forward to toil hard on the ground to acquire the skill of laying cost-effective and sturdy hanging bridges that continue to be the lifeline for rural connectivity," Bharadwaj had said at a program organized by Mangaluru Press Club in December 2024.