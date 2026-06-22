Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues IMD orange alert for heavy rain
India
Heads up, Mumbai! The BMC, citing the IMD, has put out an orange alert for the city, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next three hours.
Some areas could see wind speeds up to 40km/h in the next few hours.
The BMC is echoing the same advice, so keep your umbrellas handy and stay safe if you are heading out.
Monsoon likely in Mumbai June 22-23
The monsoon is set to hit Mumbai by June 22 or June 23 if weather conditions play along.
By June 23, it is expected to cover more of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.
While Konkan and Goa will get drenched (and windy) from June 23-27, residents in Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh should brace for heatwave conditions this week.