Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues IMD orange alert for heavy rain India Jun 22, 2026

Heads up, Mumbai! The BMC, citing the IMD, has put out an orange alert for the city, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next three hours.

Some areas could see wind speeds up to 40km/h in the next few hours.

The BMC is echoing the same advice, so keep your umbrellas handy and stay safe if you are heading out.