Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh compares fame to Kaikeyi in Mahendragarh
India
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP leader, says the allegations from women wrestlers made him a household name.
At an event in Mahendragarh, he compared his rise in fame to Kaikeyi from the Ramayana, sharing, "just as Kaikeyi's role led to king Ram being recognized as Lord Ram, the wrestlers' charges had made him known across the country."
Singh acquitted, event honors Sachin Tanwar
Singh was acquitted of sexual harassment charges in August 2026 and says he holds no grudges against the wrestlers. He also mentioned that they've faced tough times since then.
The event honored kabaddi star Sachin Tanwar's promotion to deputy superintendent of police and highlighted his gold medal win for India at the Junior Asian Championship.