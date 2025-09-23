British woman found dead in Delhi; murder case registered

Investigators are focusing on whether the killer could be known

Since there was no forced entry at Ann's busy Jantar Mantar Lane residence, investigators are focusing on whether the killer could have been someone she knew.

The housemaid discovered her and alerted the family.

With Ann having recently moved to Delhi and often traveling between India and the UK after her husband's passing, police are looking closely at relatives and acquaintances for possible motives.

Forensic tests are ongoing as authorities work to piece together what happened.