Pet scratch costs life of Ahmedabad cop; rabies myth explained
An Ahmedabad police inspector, Vanraj Manjaria, lost his life to rabies after being scratched by his pet dog.
He did not seek medical help right away, reportedly due to the common misconception that rabies only spreads through bites—not scratches.
Sadly, by the time he was hospitalized, it was too late.
Thousands die from rabies every year in India
Even though India has seen a big drop in rabies deaths, the disease remains a serious problem—recent studies show thousands still die each year, mostly from dog-related cases.
Tragic stories like this one are a reminder: if you're ever scratched or bitten by an animal, don't wait—get medical attention fast and make sure pets are vaccinated.