Pet scratch costs life of Ahmedabad cop; rabies myth explained India Sep 23, 2025

An Ahmedabad police inspector, Vanraj Manjaria, lost his life to rabies after being scratched by his pet dog.

He did not seek medical help right away, reportedly due to the common misconception that rabies only spreads through bites—not scratches.

Sadly, by the time he was hospitalized, it was too late.