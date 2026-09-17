B.S. student Shubham Mishra, 19, stabbed to death in Gorakhpur
India
Shubham Mishra, a 19-year-old B.S. student from Jayantipur village in Gorakhpur, was tragically stabbed while he slept at home early Thursday morning.
He was alone because his family had gone to Lucknow for his father's kidney treatment.
Sadly, Shubham did not survive the attack and passed away before reaching the hospital.
Police investigate, forensic team collects evidence
Police have started investigating and are searching for whoever is responsible.
Khajni Circle Officer Anuj Singh, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and collected evidence.
Shubham's family has now returned home after hearing the news, and a postmortem will be done soon.
He was the youngest of three siblings, a heartbreaking loss for his family and community.