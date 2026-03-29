BSEB to declare Bihar Class 10 results for over 1.5 million
India
BSEB will declare the Class 10 exam results for over 1.5 million students who appeared in February across Bihar.
You can check your scores once the results are published on the official BSEB websites or through the IE Education portal; just grab your login details.
Check results on BSEB official websites
Head to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com, enter your login credentials, then proceed to view your scorecard.
You can view your provisional scorecard online, but remember, you'll need to pick up your official mark sheet from school.
For context, last year's pass percentage was 82.11%, showing steady performance by the board.